GARDENA (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old boy with the mental capacity of a five-year-old and medical conditions that require daily medication has been missing since last Tuesday.
Ricardo Littles left his home without permission the night of March 9 and never returned, according to Gardena police officials. He was reported missing the next day.
Police say Ricardo has a medical condition that require daily medication, walks with a limp and the mental capacity of a 5-year-old child. He is able to make decisions on his own but has a speech impediment. Ricardo does not have family in the area and does not know his way back home, according to Gardena police.
Ricardo was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeved jean jacket, a black hat, and white shoes. He wore a black backpack with "And One" printed on the back.
Anyone with information about Ricardo’s whereabouts can contact the Gardena Police Department at (310) 217-9670 or Detective Roberto Rosales at (310) 217-9653.