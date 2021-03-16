LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Riverside County added 110 cases and 27 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 292,403 cases and 4,011 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,290 had recovered.

There were 188 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.

As of Monday, Riverside County reported that 693,745 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 418,643 first doses and 210,877 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 79 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,871 cases and 934 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,483 had recovered.

There were 53 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 20 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.

As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 267,433 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 186,087 first doses and 81,346 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 64 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,932 cases and 3,531 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 283,890 had recovered.

There were 185 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 46 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Monday.

Health officials reported 496,160 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Tuesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,603,505 COVID-19 tests, Ventura County had performed 1,201,390 tests and San Bernardino County had performed 2,597,417 tests.