CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Interstate 5 closed on Monday night in both directions in Kern County due to snow, Caltrans said.
Northbound traffic is impacted at Parker Road in Castaic and Southbound at Grapevine Road.
Drivers are urged to seek different routes as the brief winter weather hits the area.
A winter weather advisory was in effect from Monday at 8 a.m. through Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the Los Angeles County mountains.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall as low as 3,000 feet Monday which could make for hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 5 and other mountain roads.
Along with the Grapevine, light snow accumulation is also expected over the Angeles Crest Highway, and Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road in northern Ventura County.
