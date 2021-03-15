LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are still searching for a man who they said opened fire over the weekend at the Alameda Swap Meet, striking a young mother and her baby.

“It was scary at the moment, because I didn’t know if my husband was dead,” Stacy, the mom, said. “I didn’t know if my baby was gonna make it.”

The 19-year-old mother of two said she was on her way to eat at the Alameda Swap Meet Saturday afternoon when shots were fired. Several bullets hit her vehicle. Her husband and 7-month-old, Milo, were also struck.

“People were running, and after I looked up and seen people and tried to go back down because it wasn’t my business, the gun shots just started firing,” she said.

Milo, who was struck by gunfire in the cheek, was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since returned home.

“I seen when he got hit, I seen when the bullet hit him, like I seen when his cheek flew off,” Stacy said. “When his cheek flew off, my face got hit with the bullet.”

Police said the shooter approached Stacy’s car and suddenly opened fire, but the motive was not immediately clear. The suspected shooter was still at large Monday.

“It’s unexplainable scary type of thing,” Stacy said. “It’s the least thing a mom would expect just to go out and eat with your kids. He’s a baby, he’s a bystander — we were all bystanders.”

Milo will have surgery on his cheek in two weeks and will likely need to have reconstructive surgery as well. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Milo’s medical costs.