BURBANK (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a large three-alarm blaze which broke out early Monday morning at a commercial building in Burbank.
The blaze was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the 10 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, near the 5 Freeway.
As of 5 a.m., the fire was still burning. There was no word on any injuries.
Burbank and Glendale fire department crews were battling the flames.
It’s unclear what was housed in the building. The cause is under investigation.