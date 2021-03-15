WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed overnight for two consecutive days later this week during the installation of new overhead signs in West Covina, Caltrans announced.
The closure is scheduled from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday from Grand Avenue to the 57 Freeway, including the eastbound I-10 connectors to the 57 Freeway.
The closure includes the eastbound I-10 connectors to the 57 Freeway and State Route 71.
All westbound lanes will remain open, according to Caltrans officials.