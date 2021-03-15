LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vaccinated residents are being warned not to share photos of their COVID-19 vaccination record cards on social media.
The Better Business Bureau says people shouldn't post pictures of their cards on social media because it includes private information including your full name and birthday.
According to the BBB, posting photos can help scammers create and sell phony vaccine cards or even hack accounts and open a credit card.
On Monday, millions of people in Los Angeles County and across California were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility opened up to those with underlying health conditions and disabilities.
That group accounts for an estimated 4.4 million people statewide.