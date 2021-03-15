LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Riverside County added 427 cases and 13 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 292,293 cases and 3,984 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 284,167 had recovered.

There were 195 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.

As of Monday, Riverside County reported that 693,745 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 418,643 first doses and 210,877 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 81 newly confirmed cases and 50 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,868 cases and 3,512 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 283,745 had recovered.

There were 191 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from last week.

As of Monday, San Bernardino County reported that 482,190 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 79 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 78,792 cases and 932 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,396 had recovered.

There were 57 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 22 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions since Friday.

As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 267,433 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 186,087 first doses and 81,346 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Monday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,598,210 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,594,868 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,198,021 tests.