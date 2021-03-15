FONTANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say they rescued half a dozen people hiking on Mt. Baldy, including one who was injured in an avalanche.
A distress signal from a personal locator beacon, which provided a GPS location on Mt. Baldy, alerted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, authorities said Monday. The hiker was later determined to have gone off-trail and was injured after getting caught in an avalanche, about 400 feet above the Sierra Hut.READ MORE: LAUSD Survey: Half Of Student Families Reluctant To Return
READ MORE: Storm Brings Downpours To Southland, Creates Slippery Road Conditions For Drivers
The hiker was originally injured about 400ft above the Sierra Hut. The hiker was lucky to have been assisted out by his fellow hikers and met by WVSAR, Mt Baldy Fire, SBCSD, and AMR.
— West Valley SAR (@WestValleySAR) March 14, 2021
A search crew responded and found the injured hiker, but a hoist rescue was deemed necessary due to the hiker’s injuries and the remote location.
Several inches of snow fell on the San Bernardino Mountains last week. And even though weather in lower elevations cleared up Saturday, authorities say low cloud cover in the mountains prevented an air rescue crew from hoisting the injured hiker to safety.
A crew of volunteers were coordinated to help find the injured hiker, who was being helped by other hikers, one of whom was able to stop the bleeding from an injury. The entire group was taken to safety, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.MORE NEWS: 3 Killed After Car Hits Pedestrians In Tunnel Near San Diego City College
The injured hiker was taken to a trauma center for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.