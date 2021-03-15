SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Three people were killed Monday in a crash near San Diego City College.
Nine people were struck when a car drove up on a sidewalk in a downtown tunnel near San Diego City College. Three people were declared dead at the scene and nine others have been taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition.
The driver, a 71-year-old man, has been taken into custody and is being investigated for driving while impaired.
Authorities say the driver was westbound on B Street, the street that runs underneath the college’s Curran Plaza, when he veered to the right and into pedestrians on the sidewalk. The driver then veered back onto the street just before the end of the tunnel.
The unidentified man remained at the scene and tried to help the pedestrians, police said.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.