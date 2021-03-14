ORANGE (CBSLA/AP) — Orange and San Bernardino counties on Sunday were expected to move into the lower, red-tier category, allowing for limited indoor activities.
The move comes as a result of the state hitting a 2 million equity metric aimed at getting more vaccines into low-income communities. Such allows these counties to allow limited indoor dining or watching a movie at a theater.READ MORE: Demonstrators Clash With Police In Hollywood Amid Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death
Officials said that 13 counties would be able to open restaurants, gyms and museums at limited capacity on Sunday. Another 13 counties are expected to reopen Wednesday under a different metric.
Though Los Angeles was pegged to move into the less restrictive tier as well, officials said they would wait until Monday to make that assessment.READ MORE: Fiery Pursuit Involving Truck Hauling Small Boat In Flames Ends In Compton
“The governor is finally changing his rules in favor of getting us back to some form of normal,” Supervisor Don Wagner of O.C. said. “Good for him. And good for the people of Orange County who have been following safety protocols and getting the vaccine to protect themselves, their friends, and family.”
On Monday, San Diego, Sacramento, Riverside and Ventura are among 13 additional counties expected to reopen Wednesday via the normal reassignment process that occurs every Tuesday. San Joaquin and Santa Barbara are in this category. The hard-hit counties of Kern and Fresno in the central valley remain in the most restrictive tier.MORE NEWS: 'Definitely Missed Those Games': High School Football Resumes In LA
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)