PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Pasadena. A 19-year-old woman was also injured.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities received calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of E. Foothill Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located two victims inside a car. Both were taken to a hospital where the man died. A female was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.
After investigating, officers determined that both victims were inside a vehicle when the shooter walked up, and opened fire. The suspect fled on foot after the shooting.
Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241.