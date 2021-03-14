HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Here is a complete list of winners from the afternoon Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The balance of the awards, including top honors of record, song, and album of the year, will be presented during the main telecast beginning at 5 p.m.
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“American Standard,” James Taylor
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Bubba,” Kaytranada
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
Best Rock Album
“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes
Best Rock Song
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat
Best R&B Album
“Bigger Love,” John Legend
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything For You,” Ledisi
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagined,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Best Rap Performance
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
Best Rap Album
“King’s Disease,” Nas
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch The Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
“Secrets Are The Best Stories,” Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Perez
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“All Blues,” Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Data Lords,” Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Four Questions,” Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“La Conquista Del Espacio,” Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
“40,” Grupo Niche
Best Americana Album
“World On The Ground,” Sarah Jarosz
Best American Roots Performance
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine)
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Atmosphere,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Folk Album
“All the Good Times,” Gillian Welch & David Rawling
Best Bluegrass Album
“Home,” Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Rawer Than Raw,” Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?,” Fantastic Negrito
Best Global Music Album
“Twice As Tall,” Burna Boy
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth,” Rachel Maddow
Best Music Film
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
Best Comedy Album
"Black Mitzvah," Tiffany Haddish
Best Dance Recording
“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis, Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Movin’ On,” Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“Gospel According To PJ,” PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album),” Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Reggae Album
“Got To Be Tough,” Toots & The Maytals
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Live At The Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
Best New Age Album
“More Guitar Stories,” Jim “Kimo” West
Best Children’s Music Album
“All The Ladies,” Joanie Leeds
Best Musical Theater Album
“Jagged Little Pill,” Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, Principal Soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, Lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“No Time To Die” (From “No Time To Die”), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For A Visual Media
“Jojo Rabbit” (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For A Visual Media
“Joker,” Hildur Guonadottir, Composer
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyonce, Blue Ivy & WizKid; Beyonce Knowles- Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers
Best Instrumental Composition
“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
“Donna Lee,” John Beasley, Arranger (John Beasley)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental And Vocals
“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
Best Recording Packaging
“Vols. 11 & 12,” Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Ode To Joy,” Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco)
Best Album Notes
“Dead Man’s Pop,” Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements)
Best Historical Album
“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers,” Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Hyperspace,” Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (IMANBEK Remix),” Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt Jhn)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, `Babi Yar’
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Opera Recording
“Gershwin: Porgy And Bess,” David Robertson, Conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Choral Performance
“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua,” Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Chorus Masters (James K. Bass, J’nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Album Vocal
“Smyth: The Prison,” Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, Conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke,” Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Rouse: Symphony No. 5," Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
