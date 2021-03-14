CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
COMPTOM (CBSLA) — A fiery pursuit unfolded overnight.

Police said the pursuit started in Orange County and ended in Compton at Central and Rosecrans avenues.

It was there that authorities say the driver got out of the truck that was hauling a small boat in flames, and took off.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspect who was placed under arrest.

The California Highway Patrol says sparks from the truck caused the fire.