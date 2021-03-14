HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Demonstrators clashed with police in Hollywood on Saturday night amid the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky home.
The Hollywood demonstration started out peacefully, but escalated as several protesters climbed atop of the hood of an LAPD vehicle.READ MORE: Orange, San Bernardino Counties Move Into Less Restrictive Red Tier Sunday
Dozens of officers moved into formation to keep the ground contained to one area. There were reports of some looting, and police say multiple arrests were made.READ MORE: Fiery Pursuit Involving Truck Hauling Small Boat In Flames Ends In Compton
Taylor’s death has triggered angry protests nationwide, as the 26-year-old was gunned down by police during a botched narcotics raid after officers forced their way into her apartment in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Taylor was not the target of the raid and the suspect police were searching for was not at Taylor’s home.MORE NEWS: 'Definitely Missed Those Games': High School Football Resumes In LA
In a tweet Saturday, President Joe Biden called Taylor’s death “a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America.” He added, “As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”