Beyonce Becomes Most Honored Woman of the Grammys; Megan Thee Stallion Has Big NightShe didn't win album, record or song of the year, but Beyonce was the queen of the 63rd annual Grammys Sunday evening, collecting four overall awards to become the most honored female artist in Grammy history, while Megan Thee Stallion capped a banner year by collecting the prize for best new artist.