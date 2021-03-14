(CBS) – The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards are in the books, and what a show it was! Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2021 edition of Music’s Biggest Night, saw a host of impressive performances and well-earned victories.
From Taylor Swift to international K-Pop sensation BTS to a tribute by Brandi Carlile for the late great John Prine and a show-stopping number by Dua Lipa, the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards had something for everyone to enjoy!
Check out the images below for a recap of the night’s performances and re-visit the awards on-demand with Paramount+.