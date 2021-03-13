COMPTON (CBSLA/CNS) – According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department, 10 people were arrested at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Compton between 6 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint was held at Santa Fe Avenue and Auto Drive South.
Two people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and eight more were arrested and cited for operating a vehicle without a license or driving on a suspended license, the LASD said.
The department also reported that a total of four vehicles were also towed.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
