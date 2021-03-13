GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A 37-year-old Glendale woman is still missing as of Sunday morning. Narineh Avakian was last seen on March 7 leaving her home for a one-day hiking trip. Police say she did not tell her family where she was going, but it was not unusual for Avakian to go off hiking with a group or by herself.
Avakian’s vehicle was found Thursday parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway, an area police say was heavily impacted by this week’s snowstorm.READ MORE: 'It's Extraordinary': Fontana Substitute Teacher Living In Car Gets $27K Check From Former Student
With the discovery of Avakian’s vehicle, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials deployed a search and rescue team, even as 12 inches of snow fell overnight, according to Glendale police. Worsening weather conditions forced the search to stop at about 2 a.m. Friday, but efforts resumed a few hours later.READ MORE: Hawthorne Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Teenager Early Sunday Morning
The vehicle has been towed back to Glendale police’s station for further processing.MORE NEWS: MusiCares Hosts Music On A Mission Virtual Fundraising Event
Police say members of the public are being discouraged from coming to the area and conducting their own search. There is no suspicion of foul play in Avakian’s disappearance at this time.