CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Alameda, Child, Shot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and a child were shot Saturday in the Central- Alameda area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Alameda Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

READ MORE: Body Of Missing Glendale Woman, Narineh Avakian, Found

The two victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital where their vital signs were stable, Cervantes said.

READ MORE: Man Critically Shot In Downtown LA, Shooter At Large

Three suspects were detained in connection with the shooting, she said.

MORE NEWS: LA County COVID Numbers Continue To Decline Saturday Ahead Of Monday's Move To 'Red Tier'

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)