LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and a child were shot Saturday in the Central- Alameda area of Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Alameda Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
The two victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital where their vital signs were stable, Cervantes said.
Three suspects were detained in connection with the shooting, she said.
