LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The big annual high school football playoff game between Sierra Canyon and St. John Bosco Saturday night looked different during the pandemic.

Now that COVID-19 cases have dropped, football and other outdoor sports have resumed at schools without requiring testing. But social distancing and masking requirements remain, as do limits on the number of fans in the stands.

“I’m just happy for the boys to be able to get out and be able to just do their thing that they’ve been wanting to do this whole year,” said Tamika Williams, mother of a St. John Bosco student.

It’s been more than 450 days since the Braves, the 2019 Division 1 National Champions, have played. The pandemic crushed any dreams of back-to-back titles.

“Definitely missed the games last season but to be out here now for this, this is awesome,” said Tausha Uiagalelei, mother of a St. John Bosco student.

There will be no playoffs in the league this year. The athletes are playing for the love of the game and because they finally can.

“It’s great for their mental health, their physical health, and it’s just great for the community,” said Brian Wickstrom, President, and CEO of St. John Bosco.

The restrictions for indoor high school sports are much tighter: basketball players and wrestlers are still required to be COVID-tested within 48-hours of competition.