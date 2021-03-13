LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Hawthorne after a teenager was killed. It happened at around 12:30am on Cerise and Rosecrans Avenue.
Both teenagers were driven about a mile away to Crenshaw Blvd. where the driver flagged down a police officer and an ambulance was called. One teenager was pronounced dead and the other released after being shot in the leg.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, however, Joy Benedict says she spoke to eyewitnesses who said an argument broke out in front of a recording studio where the two were standing, which led to the shooting.
LA County Sheriff's homicide investigators are assisting Hawthorne Police with the investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact 'Crime Stoppers' at (800)222-TIPS.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.