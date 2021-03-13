HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Dozens of people gathered to remember Breonna Taylor one year after she was killed during a botched police raid at her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dressed in all black, a crowd of mostly young people marched towards Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Saturday night. It was a similar scene at that location earlier in the day.

By Saturday evening, the crowd clashed with police, some demonstrators jumping on the hood of an LAPD patrol car as it sped off. Nobody was reported to be injured.

Both rallies were among many across the country. In Louisville, several speakers, including Taylor’s boyfriend, took the stage.

Kenneth Walker recently learned the charges against him were dismissed after the incident that took Taylor’s life. He thanked the crowd for their support Saturday.

“I just want to say that I appreciate all the love and support for Breonna and for me everywhere,” said Walker. “Especially right here, but all across the world.”

During the raid, Walker said he fired in self-defense, adding he thought someone was trying to break into his house.

None of the officers involved were charged with Taylor’s death.