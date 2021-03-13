DOWNEY (CBSLA/CNS) – Officials broke ground Saturday on the construction of the Downey Sports Complex at Rancho Los Amigos South Campus.

The five-acre site has plans calling for three synthetic turf soccer fields and lighting to allow nighttime use and fencing, along with a 3,000 sq. ft. building that will house restrooms, concessions, administrative offices, storage and meeting space. When completed, the county will lease the facility for one dollar a year to the city of Downey, which will operate it.

The majority of the $12.12 million budget comes from Supervisor Janice Hahn’s Fourth District discretionary funding while the additional $2.12 million will come from the city of Downey.

“I think a lot of us over this past year realized how much we took for granted when we weren’t allowed to do those things anymore and for many people — especially kids — that was sports,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said. “Sports aren’t just about exercise. They build camaraderie, confidence, and leadership skills. Sports are an important part of childhood and this sports complex is going to be an asset to Downey residents.”

The project is estimated to be completed in November.

The complex is part of a larger plan to redevelop 70 acres of the Rancho Los Amigos South Campus, which was abandoned 30 years ago after Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center consolidated its hospital campus.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)