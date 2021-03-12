LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The tail end of a winter storm moved across the Southland Friday as forecasters expected dry weather by Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, dry weather will continue through the weekend, before another chance of rain could fall on northern sections of the Southland on Sunday night into Monday.

Dry conditions are expected to return Tuesday through Thursday.

A flash flood watch remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday for the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County inland areas and the Silverado and Bond burn scars in Orange County.

A fire-scarred neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine was under evacuation orders Thursday after it was hit with a large mudslide during stormy weather Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up but will stay below normal Friday through Monday before gradually warming up into next week, the NWS said.

Meanwhile Friday, snow continued to fall in higher mountain elevations in the early hours, but any additional rainfall will likely remain under a tenth of an inch and snowfall likely up to an inch, the weather service said.

The Grapevine was blanketed with fresh snow that intermittently closed the 5 Freeway throughout the day, but by nightfall, California Highway Patrol had fully reopened the roadway, allowing drivers to come and go without an escort. It was fully open Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said shelters will be open until 7 a.m. Friday at Loma Alta Park in Altadena; Glassell Park Recreation Center; Mary Bethune, Enterprise and Leon Washington parks in South Los Angeles; and Alondra Park in Torrance.

Information about shelters is available by calling 211 or 800-548-6047.

