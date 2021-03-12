LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Universal Studios is reopening its park Friday to visitors for the first time in a year.

The popular Studio City theme park launched the “Taste of Universal” experience. All the park’s eateries and shops will reopen, but the rides, shows and attractions will remain shuttered, at least for now.

However, that could change soon. Los Angeles County will likely move into the red tier of the state’s coronavirus blueprint as early as Monday, which would allow for theme parks to reopen with rides as early as April 1 at 15% of capacity, but with in-state visitors only.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Taste of Universal are $44 for adults on Fridays, $54 on Saturdays and $49 on Sundays. Children 3 and up can get in for $25.

The ticket includes five menu items.

Among the highlights are the reopening of the shops and restaurants in “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Springfield, U.S.A.”

The park is also unveiling the new Minion Café, located across from the popular “Despicable Me” ride.

The experience will run weekly from Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. All visitors will have to undergo temperature checks and wear face masks.

Like Disneyland, Universal has been shuttered since last March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Universal CityWalk reopened its stores last June.

Downtown Disney reopened last July, while California Adventure Park’s Buena Vista Street reopened in November.