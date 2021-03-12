LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a stolen pickup truck was captured early Friday morning after a pursuit which ended when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to make a run for it in a residential neighborhood in West Los Angeles.
The chase began before 4:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police officers working out of the Olympic Community Police Station spotted a vehicle driving erratically and then confirmed it had been reported stolen.
The suspect lead officers into West L.A., slowly winding his way through residential neighborhoods near the UCLA campus in Westwood.
Eventually, the truck came to a stop at the intersection of Tennessee and Manning avenues.
After a brief standoff, the driver exited and made a run for it, trying to escape through the backyards of homes under the cover of darkness.
However, Sky2 showed him being arrested a little after 5:05 a.m. He was not immediately identified.
There were no reported injuries.