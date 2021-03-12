LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – SpaceX is reportedly preparing plans to test its Starlink satellite internet for the United States Air Force.
The demonstration will take place at Edwards Air Force Base, according to CNBC.
The Hawthorne-based company is focused on building a globally interconnected internet network using thousands of satellites to provide high-speed internet service around the globe.
While an FCC filing did not propose a specific target date, the company said it hopes to conduct the test roughly within a four- to six-month timeframe.