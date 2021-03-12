LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, Friday hosted a virtual fundraiser to honor the resilience of the music community — which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music on a Mission, an official GRAMMY Week event, featured new performances by HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko and John Legend. The virtual event also featured legendary performances from the MusiCares’ vaults by Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty.

“We have seen such tragedy befall the music industry starting last March when everyone went out of work,” Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said. “Live music was some of the first businesses that were canceled and will be some of the last businesses that reopen, and so many thousands of people who work in music are simply out of work.

“And as the months have progressed, we’ve seen that need go from, ‘I’m out of work,’ to ‘Now I don’t even know how to provide for my family,'” she continued. “Basic living expenses are hard for people nowadays, so it’s a tough year for a lot of people right now in music.”

Since the start of the pandemic, MusiCares has distributed more than $22 million to help 25,000 people across the industry including songwriters, crew members and bus drivers.

The GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from The Staples Center and will air on CBS2 starting at 5 p.m., as well as stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. More information about how to watch, who’s nominated and who’s performing can be found here.