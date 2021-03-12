LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police say two suspects have been arrested in a series of armed robberies targeting individuals wearing Rolex watches.
Detectives believe that the suspects are part of an organized crew responsible for committing the series of robberies, possibly including a brazen attempted robbery in the heart of Beverly Hills last week that left one woman wounded.
Details about the arrests were being withheld as police continue to investigate, the LAPD said in a statement.
Anyone with info is asked to call LAPD Wilshire Robbery at 213-922-8266.