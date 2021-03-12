SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday released body-camera video of a police shooting last month in South Los Angeles where the suspect got away.

On Feb. 9, two LAPD officers drove up to a car parked illegally on Manchester Avenue near Figueroa Street. The newly released video shows officers talking with the driver, identified as Travis Elster of Compton, who said he was waiting for his mom.

The officer then asked Elster, who said he would pull around the corner, to turn off the vehicle. That’s when video showed Elster drive off from police — nearly running over one of the officers. At that point, the officers opened fire on the moving vehicle. No officers were injured, and police said it did not appear that Elster was struck.

Elster led officers on a brief pursuit to a nearby mall where he ran into a discount store. A security camera from inside the store caught him running in wearing a black hoodie, going to the back of the store, changing clothes and then walking back out in a red sports jersey.

Video from security cameras at another store then captured him walking into the business wearing the same red jersey he had just changed into. Several minutes later, Elster is seen on security camera video returning to the front of that store, covering his nose and mouth with a large face covering and walking out in front of several LAPD officers looking for him.

LAPD said there was a warrant out for Elster’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. The department also said the officers’ conduct was under review.

Anyone with information that could lead detectives to Elster was asked to call LAPD.