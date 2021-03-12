LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly broken up following a two-year engagement.
Page Six first reported the news Friday afternoon saying sources in Miami sources told Page Six that the 45-year-old former MLB player and the 51-year-old singer, dancer, and actress were "on the rocks and headed for Splitsville."
According to Page Six, a source “familiar with A-Rod” confirmed the break up on Friday.
The split comes following rumors that Rodriguez had been in contact with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, though those rumors were never confirmed.
The couple got engaged in 2019 but had to postpone their wedding when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez recently told Allure magazine, "It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas," she said. "Maybe that wasn't the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."
On Wednesday, ET reported the couple was still planning on going through with their wedding.