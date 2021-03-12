GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A collision sent a truck careening into a backyard pool early Friday morning in Garden Grove, killing its driver.
The crash occurred at Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the truck collided with a car at the intersection. The truck then sheared a fire hydrant, careened through a wall and crashed into the pool. That driver was killed. The person was not identified.
Firefighters used a camera to search inside the vehicle and ensure that no one else was trapped inside.
The car, meanwhile, rolled and landed on its top in the street. Its driver was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries, OCFA said.
The exact circumstances and cause of the crash were not known.