LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers and Angels fans were celebrating Friday after Los Angeles and Orange counties received approval to move into the red tier of California’s coronavirus guidelines.
The move means the Dodgers and Angels can now sell 20% of their seating capacity at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium, respectively.
That means thousands of fans could be in attendance when the Dodgers play their home opener in 28 days and the Angels open their season at home in 20 days.
Once LA and Orange counties reach the orange tier, teams will be allowed to sell up to 33% capacity, and up to 67% under the yellow tier.