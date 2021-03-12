COVINA (CBSLA) — Starting Saturday, the Covina Transit Center will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site for residents in the San Gabriel Valley.

Appointments are tentatively available at the center every other Saturday through March, depending on vaccine availability.

The city partnered with Foothill Transit and Albertsons, who is administering the shots, to open the new site located at 1126 N. Citrus Ave.

“Partnering with the City of Covina and Albertsons to meet the vaccination needs of our communities will help us all get to a safer San Gabriel Valley,” said Cynthia Sternquist, chair of Foothill Transit’s executive board. “By joining resources and doing our part, we increase access to vaccines for all San Gabriel Valley residents.”

Covina Mayor Victor Linares said the city recognizes the “need to get vaccinations out to folks across our community and region as a whole and are honored to be able to assist our community in these efforts.”

Residents in Glendora, Covina, West Covina and the City of Industry can access the vaccination site via Line 281.

Appointments for the 1,250 one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots have been fully booked for this Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As of Friday, vaccination appointments were still available on March 27 for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to be offered to 1,000 people who will return on April 17 for the second dose.

Local residents may schedule appointments here.

