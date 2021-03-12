GLENDALE (CBSLA) — The vehicle of a Glendale woman who has been missing since Sunday has been found along Angeles Crest Highway, but she has not yet been found, police said Friday.

Narineh Avakian, 37, was last seen on March 7 leaving her home for a one-day hiking trip. Police say she did not tell her family where she was going, but it was not unusual for Avakian to go off hiking with a group or by herself.

Avakian’s vehicle was found Thursday parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway, an area police say was heavily impacted by this week’s snowstorm. With the discovery of Avakian’s vehicle, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials deployed a search and rescue team, even as 12 inches of snow fell overnight, according to Glendale police. Worsening weather conditions forced the search to stop at about 2 a.m. Friday, but efforts resumed a few hours later.

The vehicle has been towed back to Glendale police’s station for further processing.

Police say members of the public are being discouraged from coming to the area and conducting their own search. There is no suspicion of foul play in Avakian’s disappearance at this time.