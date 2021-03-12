BURBANK (CBSLA) — A judge Friday authorized the city of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tinhorn Flats for remaining open in defiance of a court order issued Monday, the city said in a statement.

“The court did not provide permission to padlock the doors at this time but continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort,” the statement said.

The city did not say when it would shut off power, but the court said the restaurant has to be given 24-hours’ notice, according to the city’s statement.

[UPDATE, MARCH 12, 2021] Court Authorizes Electricity Disconnection for Tin Horn Flats Read the full press release here: https://t.co/QuRYx5jr8i https://t.co/fHqzY4VAdx — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) March 12, 2021

Hours before the latest ruling came down, the restaurant posted an image on its Instagram page that read, “If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so,” with an image of Thomas Jefferson and a caption that started, “I simply will NEVER comply.”

This is the latest escalation between the city and the business after the owners refused to close for allegedly violating both the county and city’s public health orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Feb. 23, the city revoked Tinhorn Flats’ permit, a month after Los Angeles County revoked the restaurant’s health permit.

On March 2, the city filed a complaint against the restaurant for “violation of Burbank municipal codes and abatement of public nuisance.”