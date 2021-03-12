LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following news of Los Angeles County moving toward the red tier which would allow movie theaters, among other businesses to reopen with limited capacity, AMC is ready to welcome patrons back.
Two flagship locations in Los Angeles, AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15, will reopen on Monday afternoon.
AMC plans to open remaining theaters in L.A. County starting Friday, March 19.
Movie theaters will be allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity.
In addition to movie theaters, the red tier gives permission for counties if they so choose to reopen indoor restaurant dining at 25% capacity, fitness centers at 10% capacity and museums at 25% capacity.