LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with at least three robberies in the Los Angeles area in which expensive Rolex watches were stolen.
The arrests were reported Thursday night by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Community Police Station.
Detectives are pursuing “multiple leads,” hoping to make even more arrests in the case, the LAPD said.
The Wilshire station tweeted a photo showing an officer returning the stolen jewelry to one of the victims.
In mid-February, the LAPD released surveillance video of two men suspected in a series of armed robberies along Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District. At the time, police reported at least seven armed robberies involving Rolex watches dating back to Jan. 30.
Police did not immediately confirm if the arrested suspects are believed to be responsible for the brazen daylight robbery and shooting at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills last week in which a woman was shot in the leg while three masked men stole a $500,000 watch from one of its patrons.
