REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A man and a woman were arrested Friday in the robbery of a French bulldog puppy in Redondo Beach.
Andres Renderos, 23, and Rachael Sandoval, 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery after police say they were found with an 8-week-old male French bulldog puppy who was taken from his owner Friday morning.
The robbery happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Pacific Coast Highway. The robbers were reported to be a man and a woman driving a black four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan, last seen driving north on Pacific Coast Highway.
Officers focusing on Pacific Coast Highway found the Mercedes and detained the man and woman inside. Renderos and Sandoval were subsequently identified as the robbers by the victim and a witness, according to Redondo Beach police.
Cash was found unharmed inside the Mercedes, and reunited with his owner, who sustained minor injuries in the robbery.
Pet ownership, particularly of dogs, skyrocketed during the pandemic, and French bulldogs seem to be in extra high demand. Two such dogs owned by superstar Lady Gaga were taken at gunpoint from her dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot in a Feb. 26 robbery. The dogs have since been returned and Fischer is recovering from his injuries.