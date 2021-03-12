SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — One person was injured on Friday night when an SUV crashed into a big rig in Santa Clarita.
The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Newhall Ranch Road over the 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person was trapped inside the SUV and firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the individual, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The person was taken to a trauma center with undisclosed injuries, according to fire officials.
