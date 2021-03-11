LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar The Weeknd announced Thursday he will be boycotting the Grammys moving forward in response to being completely snubbed this year.
The 31-year-old musician, who performed the Super Bowl halftime show last month and had one of the biggest albums of last year with “After Hours,” told the New York Times in a statement that “because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammy,”
Back in November, The Weeknd called the Grammys “corrupt” when he did not receive a single nomination for Sunday’s award show.
“You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he tweeted at the time.
“After Hours,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, was the most streamed Spotify album released in 2020, with 4.32 billion streams through Wednesday.
According to the Times, the Recording Academy has anonymous committees, made of experts, who review initial nominations for 61 of the 84 categories and decide which artists and groups make the final cut for Grammy nominations.