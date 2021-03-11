NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Four kids wanted for a violent assault in Newport Beach were taken into custody Thursday, cited and then released to their parents, sources told CBS Los Angeles.
The children, all believed to be in middle school, were caught on camera attacking a 58-year-old man over the weekend.
Video of the fight was posted on Instagram Monday night, and police confirmed the footage was of the Saturday night fight in Newport Beach.
The man, identified only as Donnie, said he and a friend were walking to dinner Saturday night at Cruisers near the Balboa Fun Zone when a group of boys under the age of 15 on electric bikes kicked, punched and knocked him to the ground.
Donnie, who spoke with CBSLA's Michele Gile earlier this week, said he did not want to give details about what led up to the attack, but said that it was not an isolated incident, adding that the kids "go after old men."
He said he was still feeling some effects from hitting his head on the pavement, including unclear speech.