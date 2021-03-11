LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A stuntman put his skills to work to support his favorite restaurant in Chatsworth.
Hunter Ray Barker pledged to sit in an inflatable pool full of bean dip for 24 hours in an attempt to bring more diners to Los Toros Mexican Restaurant on Devonshire Street in Chatsworth.READ MORE: Hawthorne Man Sentenced To 212 Years For Insurance Fraud After 2 Disabled Sons Drowned In 2015 Crash Off Port Of LA Pier
To pull off the stunt, which Barker says he has never attempted before, he created his own concoction of beans, starch flour and seasoning and filled an inflatable pool with it. He also developed some technology, specifically for bathroom breaks, to help him weather the 24 hours in a pool full of bean dip.READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot By Police During Violent Robbery At Costa Mesa 7-Eleven
“I just think we have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horn and support local businesses in a big, explosive way, ’cause why not?” Barker said.
Barker said the restaurant was always his family’s favorite place to celebrate when he was growing up.MORE NEWS: LA County Could Qualify For Red Tier By Friday
Besides the crowd-drawing stunt, Barker also tattooed the restaurant’s logo of three bulls on his arm.