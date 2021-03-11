SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Wednesday’s storm brought rare snow to the streets of Santa Barbara.
Video from KEYT-TV showed residents playing in the slushy snow in downtown Santa Barbara, while hail also fell in some parts of the county.
The storm is expected to continue its onslaught on the region Thursday, with heavy rainfall in low-lying areas and several inches of snow to the mountains.
Recent burn areas are at risk of mudslides and debris flow.
A fire-scarred neighborhood in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine in Orange County had to be evacuated because of a mudslide Wednesday morning.