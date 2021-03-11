LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer Selena will be honored at the 2021 Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
“The Queen of Tejano” will be recognized along with other honorees including Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Peps, and Talking Heads.READ MORE: Dr. Mark Ghaly, Head Of California's Health And Human Services, Receives Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Meanwhile, Ed Cherney, Benny Golson and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds will be honored with the Trustees Award and Daniel Weiss will be the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient.READ MORE: LA School Board OKs Deal To Return To Class; Teachers To Vote Next Week
“Selena became a household name not long after her career took off in the 1980s. Her 1993 album, Live, won Best Mexican-American Album at the 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time a female Tejano artist won the category,” the Grammy’s website said. “Though her life was tragically cut short in 1995, Selena’s crossover album, the posthumously released Dreaming Of You, sold 175,000 copies on the day of its release, a then-record for a female vocalist.”
The honorees will be recognized at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, March 14, 2021.MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot By Burbank Police Was Stepfather Of Boy Wandering In Hotel Parking Lot, On Probation Out Of Nevada
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more details about the special award presentation event will be announced at a later date, the website stated.