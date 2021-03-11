LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s that most controversial time of year again – Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
People are being reminded to "spring forward" their clocks Sunday, an annual practice meant to take advantage of longer days and shorter nights. Daylight Saving Time takes effect at 2 a.m. Sunday.
While Daylight Saving Time's effects are generally welcome – longer days, later sunsets – the loss of one hour every spring is universally despised. California voters in 2018 passed Prop. 7, an anti-Daylight Saving Time measure, but such a change must also be approved by Congress.
However, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are also registering their displeasure with springing forward by introducing the so-called Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 in the Senate to keep Daylight Saving Time all year round and eliminate the need to "fall back" in the fall. If the law were passed, it would apply to states that want to keep Daylight Saving Time all year round – including California.
Currently, the only states that don’t participate in Daylight Saving Time is Hawaii and most of Arizona.