LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who allegedly took an 11-month-old girl from her family’s home in South Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Thursday to a kidnapping charge.
Delaneo Adams, 39, was taken into custody Monday at a local hospital, shortly after the girl was found near Broadway and 52nd Street, apparently unharmed.
The child, identified only as Heather, was taken about 6 p.m. Sunday from the 8100 block of South Western Avenue, but the abduction wasn't reported to the Los Angeles Police Department until late Monday morning, according to Los Angeles police.
Adams is believed to be a homeless acquaintance of the girl’s parents, according to detectives, who said he was with the family Sunday night when he allegedly disappeared with the girl and was spotted at some point in the Skid Row area of downtown, holding the child while riding an adult tricycle.
Adams has remained jailed in lieu of $125,000 bail since his arrest, jail records show.
