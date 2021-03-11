LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wintry mix of snow and hail lingered in Southern California for a second day Thursday.

The Grapevine was blanketed with fresh snow that intermittently halted traffic along the 5 Freeway.

Hail, meanwhile, was reported in Simi Valley – as much as a half-inch – along with La Verne and parts of the San Fernando Valley area.

The storm system, which began Wednesday, is expected to continue into Friday.

The National Weather Service said moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds are also expected in the mountain areas.

Southern Los Angeles County could see minor flooding as the rain continues along. Minor mud and debris flows could also occur across the southern portion of the Bobcat and Ranch2 burn areas in the Angeles National Forest.

A flash flood watch was in effect through late Thursday evening for the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, Orange County inland areas and the Silverado and Bond Burn scars in Orange County.

“Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through late tonight, with the potential for heavy downpours,” the weather service said. “There will likely be a lull in the activity during the day today (Thursday), with renewed activity beginning around sunset and continuing through late tonight.”

A fire-scarred neighborhood in hilly Silverado Canyon east of Irvine remained under evacuation orders Thursday after it was hit with a large mudslide during stormy weather Wednesday.

The slide occurred in the area of Grundy Way and Anderson Way sometime before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the NWS, rain rates around 0.3 inches per hour could trigger debris flows once again in and near the Silverado and Bond Burn scars. In January, a large storm caused mudslides in the same burn scars.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.

