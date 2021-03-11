LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Laguna Beach police officers shot and wounded a driver suspected of a hit-and-run who led authorities on a pursuit Thursday evening.
The pursuit began sometime after 6 p.m. and ended shortly before 7 p.m. when the driver crashed into a hillside near Pacific Coast Highway and Cardinal Drive, according to the Orange County Register.READ MORE: Suspects In Newport Beach Beating Cited, Released To Parents
According to the Register, the suspect allegedly drove the vehicle at the pursuing officers following the crash.READ MORE: Veterans Affairs Ends Experiments On Cats In West LA
The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The PCH between Terry Road and Blue Lagoon was temporarily closed by police during the investigation.MORE NEWS: 'It's Extraordinary': Fontana Substitute Teacher Living In Car Gets $27K Check From Former Student
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)