CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot by police officers while assaulting a cashier during a robbery at a Costa Mesa 7-Eleven store early Thursday morning.

March 11, 2021. (County News)

The incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairview Road.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Hit-And-Run Driver Hydroplanes Pick-Up Truck Into Seal Beach Restaurant

Costa Mesa police officers who were called to a fight at the store arrived to find a man with a knife assaulting the cashier, prompting them to open fire on the suspect.

READ MORE: Evacuation Orders Remain Thursday After Mudslide Hits Silverado Canyon During Storm

Both the suspect and the cashier were rushed to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not confirmed.

MORE NEWS: Jackknifed Big Rig On 405 Freeway In Sherman Oaks Backs Up Traffic For Mile

A knife was recovered at the scene.