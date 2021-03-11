COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot by police officers while assaulting a cashier during a robbery at a Costa Mesa 7-Eleven store early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairview Road.
Costa Mesa police officers who were called to a fight at the store arrived to find a man with a knife assaulting the cashier, prompting them to open fire on the suspect.
Both the suspect and the cashier were rushed to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions were not confirmed.
A knife was recovered at the scene.